All eyes are on Hurricane Michael as it tracks just to our west through the Gulf of Mexico over the next 24 hours or so. Tonight, only some isolated showers and thunderstorms with a low around 79. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.

For tomorrow, we'll see scattered showers and thunderstorms with a high near 87. Heat index values as high as 98. It will be windy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday, as the storm pulls away, showers will be likely with possibly a thunderstorm. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 88. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

