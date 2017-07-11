Isolated thunderstorms are possible again this evening, with a coverage between 20-30%. Overnight temperatures fall into the mid 70s for the Bay area.
Sunday is looking hot again, with a few more thunderstorms during the afternoon. Rain coverage will still remain around 30-40%.
