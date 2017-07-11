A ridge of high pressure will slide in from the Atlantic over the next couple of days and bring with is relatively stable and dry air for the near term. This dry air combined with a southeasterly flow will provide sunshine through the first half of the day day. The chance of storms will then begin to increase through the second half of the afternoon and into the evening. The chance of rain will be between 30-40%. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the low 90s.

MARINE FORECAST: Winds on the water today will be out of the southeast and the shift to the southwest around 10 knots. Seas will be at 2 feet or less with a light chop on the bay and inland waters. The UV index today is at 11.

A few scattered storms could linger into the first half of the overnight, but most of the rain will dissipate before midnight. Skies will become mostly clear overnight with low temperatures in the upper 70s.

A stretch of heat and sunshine will lead us into the weekend with high temperatures climbing to near 93° each day through the weekend.

