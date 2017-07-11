Just a few isolated showers possible through the early evening. Otherwise, look for

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with low temperatures in the middle 70s.

Drier air will continue to move into Tampa Bay out of the northwest on Friday with mostly sunny skies and slightly cooler temperatures. High temperatures Friday will be in the mid-upper 80s. You'll really notice the cooler and drier air Friday evening as the dew point drops into the 60s allowing overnight lows in the 60s for the first time since early May.

High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid-upper 80s with only a 20% chance of an isolated shower late Sunday afternoon.

