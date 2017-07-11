The stead stream of tropical moisture continues despite the fact that Subtropical Storm Alberto has moved well inland. The stream of moisture will keep a good chance of rain in the forecast for the majority of the day especially through the afternoon and evening. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, otherwise, as temperatures level off around 83°.

BEACH AND BOATING: It'll still be a little breezy on the water today with a steady southerly wind around 15 knots. Seas will be at 2-3' with a moderate chop on the bay and inland waters.

Showers will linger into this evening, but gradually dissipate by Thursday morning. Skies will be variably cloudy with low temperatures around 74°.

Thursday and Friday will bring a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms with high temperatures climbing into the mid-upper 70s. Right now the weekend doesn't look half bad with high temperatures around 88° with only a 30% chance for afternoon showers or storms.

Have a great Wednesday!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

