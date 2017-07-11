Dry and stable air remains in place for Saturday which will provide plenty of sunshine and a very small chance for an isolated shower or afternoon storms. A weak wave of energy will pass through on Sunday which will bump the chance of rain on Sunday up to 30 percent before even more moisture begins to return to our atmosphere into the beginning of next week.

MARINE FORECAST: Winds on the water today will be out of the southeast to start and then shift to the southwest around 10 knots. Seas will be at 2 feet or less with a very light chop on the bay and inland waters. The UV index today is 11.

