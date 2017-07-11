TGIF! I'm 10News Meteorologist Ric Kearbey with a nice weekend forecast.

Today, showers will be most likely near the coast this afternoon and then push inland with the sea breeze through the afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s, but with the humidity, it will feel more like the upper 90s.

BEACH AND BOATING: Winds will be out of the southeast this morning and then shift to the west this afternoon around 5-10 knots. Seas will be at 2 feet with a light chop on the bay and inland waters.

Any showers around this evening will most likely stay east of I-75 and quickly dissipate after sunset. Under partly cloudy skies temperatures will bottom out in the middle 70s overnight.

This weekend will only a few isolated showers or storms, but overall the chance of rain will be relatively small. Otherwise, Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

WTSP meteorologists on Facebook: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

WTSP meteorologists on Twitter: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

Stay up to date with the weather with our free WTSP app

© 2018 WTSP