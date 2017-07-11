Another day of record heat expected today with sunshine and only 10% rain chances late this afternoon and evening. Our high will reach 92, which would break the record high of 90 today.

Near record heat again tomorrow and Saturday with highs in the low 90s. Slightly drier and slightly cooler air arrives Sunday knocking our temps back down into the mid 80s. Much better rain chances arrive on Tuesday into Wednesday.

Check live Tampa Bay radar

WTSP meteorologists on Facebook: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

WTSP meteorologists on Twitter: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

Stay up to date with the weather with our free WTSP app

A Twitter List by 10NewsWTSP

© 2018 WTSP