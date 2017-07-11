For the second day in a row, Tampa set a new record high temperature and we will be in running to do it again on Wednesday. Skies will start off mostly sunny this morning allowing temperatures to get a quick start on the increase. By lunch time temperatures will be in the upper 80s with the low-middle 90s in tap for this afternoon. The record high temperature for today's date is 94 degrees, which was set in 1972.

While the heat will be the main story a few showers or storms will develop after 3 p.m. and hang around Tampa Bay through 9 p.m. Skies will then gradually clear overnight and give way to partly cloudy skies by Thursday morning. Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 70s.

The rest of the week will continue to be hot and sunny with temperatures climbing to within a degree or two of the record highs. Meanwhile, the chance of rain will be at 30 percent or lower through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

Have a great Wednesday!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

Check live Tampa Bay radar

WTSP meteorologists on Facebook: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

WTSP meteorologists on Twitter: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

Stay up to date with the weather with our free WTSP app

A Twitter List by 10NewsWTSP

© 2018 WTSP