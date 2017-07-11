Your Sunday will be similar to your Saturday as we start with lots of sun and end with storms in the afternoon and evening. Afternoon storms are likely inland starting around 2 p.m. with storms more likely during the early evening for the Bay area. Highs will be near 90.

