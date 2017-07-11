As we head into the week the pattern looks to remain fairly consistent from day to day. A persistent east to southeasterly flow will provide plenty of sunshine through the morning hours with the scattered showers and storms developing late in the afternoon and hanging around through the evening.

Our Monday will start off with mostly sunny conditions and temperatures in the upper 70s. By lunchtime temperatures will be in the upper 80s, keeping mostly sunny conditions through the middle of the afternoon. High temperatures this afternoon will be around 92°.

MARINE FORECAST: Winds on the water today will be out of the east and then shift to the northeast around 10 knots. Seas will be at 2 feet or less with a light chop on the bay and inland waters.

By around 5-6 pm a few scattered showers and storms will begin to develop and then hang around until 11pm. These storms will produce locally heavy rain and areas of frequent lightning. Some gusty winds within the stronger storms will be possible, but severe weather is not expected.

Skies will become mostly clear overnight giving way to plenty of sunshine to start off our Tuesday.

The rest of the week looks very similar with fewer late afternoon and evening storms expected through the second half of the week.

Have a great Monday!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

