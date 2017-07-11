Even though the general pattern remains the same, slightly drier air has moved in for our Wednesday. Conditions will still be a little on the muggy side to start, but we should have a fair amount of sunshine as we head through the first part of the day.

As the heat of the day begins to increase a field of cumulus clouds will build and eventually bring a chance for a few scattered afternoon showers. The southeasterly flow at the surface will keep the better chance of showers and storms pinned along and west of the I-75 corridor. Otherwise, because of more sunshine today temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than the last couple days. High temperatures this afternoon will be around 88°.

We are still keeping an eye on a developing area of low pressure that will emerge from the western Caribbean Sea through the second half of the week. While the center of the developing system looks to track toward the central Gulf Coast it will still draw in a lot of tropical moisture for Friday and Saturday. Widespread showers and tropical downpours will be possible at any time through this period. This system will have to be monitored closely, but regardless of development plan on heavy rain to close out the week. The National Hurricane Center has given the system a 50% chance of developing into a tropical or subtropical depression by the weekend.

The forecast for Memorial Day will be dependent on how things come together with this potential tropical system. That said, right now there is a 50% chance for scattered afternoon showers and storms with high temperatures in the middle 80s.

Have a great Wednesday!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

WTSP meteorologists on Facebook: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

WTSP meteorologists on Twitter: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

Stay up to date with the weather with our free WTSP app

© 2018 WTSP