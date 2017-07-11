For the most part our Thursday will look a lot like our Wednesday with plenty of sunshine to start before a few scattered showers and storms roll in later this afternoon and carry us through the evening.

Temperatures this morning will start off in the mid-upper 70s and then quickly warm under mostly sunny skies as we make our way through the second half of the morning. By lunch time temperatures will be in the upper 80s with a nice easterly breeze from 5-10 mph. Scattered showers and storms will begin to develop from the east as we make our way past 3pm today. The chance of rain today is only 40% which means not everyone will see rain today. High temperatures today will be around 92°.

A few showers and storms will hang around through the evening before clearing out by 10pm. Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight as temperatures gradually cool into the middle 70s.

An upper level low moving in from the Bahamas will bring an increased chance for more widespread afternoon showers and storms on Friday and Saturday. The chance of rain both days will be at 60%.

Have a great Thursday!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

