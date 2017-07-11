Happy Saturday! Much of your Saturday is dry with sunshine. We will see scattered storms develop late this afternoon and into the evening. Our high will be near 90 with a heat index in the upper 90s.

Sunday will see scattered storms throughout the day but plenty of dry weather. Skies will be partly cloudy with a high in upper 80s.

We're tracking Florence, which does not pose a threat to Florida at this time, but could impact parts of the east coast of the U.S. toward the middle of next week, likely as a hurricane.

