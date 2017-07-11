A cold front has dropped in from the north and is sitting along the Florida-Georgia state line. While thie front won't make its way to Tampa Bay, the moisture that is pooled ahead of it will increase our chance of rain over the next few days.

There will be plenty of sunshine to start off our day, but as the temperatures rise so will the chance for scattered showers and storms. A 50% chance for storms will develop into the afternoon as temperatures warm to near 90 degree later today.

MARINE FORECAST: Winds on the water today will be out of the southeast in the morning and then shift to the south around 10 knots. There will be a light chop on the bay and inland waters with seas at 2 feet or less.

Scattered storms will dissipate through this evening, leaving partly cloudy conditions for the overnight. Low temperatures tonight will be in the middle 70s.

Saturday and Sunday will both start off with sunshine and then have an increasing chance for on and off showers and storms through the afternoon. The chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday will be around 60%.

Have a great Friday!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

