Good evening! A warm evening is ahead of us, with temperatures falling into the 70s, then into the 60s tomorrow morning.

Look for isolated rain chances Saturday before widespread showers and storms return Sunday.

WTSP meteorologists on Facebook: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

WTSP meteorologists on Twitter: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

Stay up to date with the weather with our free WTSP app

© 2018 WTSP