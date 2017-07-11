Happy Mother's Day! I'm Meteorologist Ric Kearbey with another cloudy forecast.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be later this afternoon. Our high will be in the low 80s.

We see daily rain and storm chances next week with highs generally in the mid to upper 80s.

