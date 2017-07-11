The blocking ridge of high pressure situated off the Southeast coast that has controlled our weather all week long will remain in control for the next couple of days.

This area of high pressure will once again provide plenty of sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures for the entire area this afternoon.

High temperatures will return to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for many locations. Fortunately, despite unseasonably warm temperatures, the humidity will remain relatively low through Friday.

Thursday night will be mostly clear once again as temperatures return to the middle 60s early Friday morning. Sunshine will take us through the day on Friday once again on Friday with temperatures peaking near 90 degrees.

A disturbance out of the tropics will bring increasing moisture to Florida on Friday and combined with the afternoon heat will produce the chance for widespread showers and storms Saturday afternoon.

The chance of rain on Saturday is 50 percent. Otherwise, conditions on Saturday will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy with highs in the mid-upper 80s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with only a 30-40 percent chance of rain.

Have a great Thursday!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

WTSP meteorologists on Facebook: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

WTSP meteorologists on Twitter: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

Stay up to date with the weather with our free WTSP app

© 2018 WTSP