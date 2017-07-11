The heat just won't break!

We ended the month of September with the warmest average temperatures ever for that month, and we're looking to start off October with near record highs as well.

Today's record high temperature is 94° and highs today will flirt with that mark.

Expect heat indices close to 100° this afternoon and only isolated chances for thunderstorms.

