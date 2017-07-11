A persistent flow of tropical moisture will continue to stream in from the south today which will result in widespread showers and storms once again. Lingering showers along the coast will bring coastal communities the best chance of rain through the morning hours. As we make our way through the day and temperatures begin to warm, scattered showers and storms will develop inland giving way to numerous showers and storms through the afternoon. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine. High temperatures today will be in the middle 80s.

After the sun sets this evening the showers and storms will gradually dissipate leaving showers mainly along the coast and out over the Gulf. Low temperatures tonight will be in the low-middle 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

The rest of the week will feature more of the same with scattered showers and storms developing through the afternoon and gradually dissipating overnight.

The area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will be continue to aid in pumping tropical moisture into Florida, but it is unlikely to develop into a tropical system in the days ahead. The National Hurricane Center only gives that system a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days. A combination of poor upper level support and cooler Gulf sea surface temperatures will limit its development.

Have a great Tuesday!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

© 2018 WTSP