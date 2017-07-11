The ridge of high pressure situated off the Southeast coast that has been in control of our weather all week will begin to loosen its grip over Florida over the next 24 hours. This will allow for another unseasonably warm and sunny day today, but by Saturday afternoon the rain returns.

Our Friday starts off great with temperatures in the middle 60s under plenty of sunshine, the way each day this week has started. Temperatures will then warm quickly into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon. Winds will be out of the east-northeast from 5-10 mph.

Tonight will be be mostly clear and comfortable with temperatures gradually cooling back into the mid-upper 60s.

An area of low pressure that has been sitting over the Bahamas for the last few days will now be able to push west as cold front drops in from the northwest. Both of these features will converge over Florida Saturday afternoon to bring a decent chance for scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. The chance of rain will be about 50%. Meanwhile temperatures Saturday afternoon will be in the mid-upper 80s.

The chance for a few showers will carry over into Sunday afternoon as well, but the coverage will likely be a little less. High temperatures Sunday will be in the mid-upper 80s.

Somewhat of an unsettled pattern continues through the first half of next week with a series of disturbances passing through bringing a 20-30% chance of rain each day. High temperatures will be near normal in the middle 80s for a good part of next week.

Enjoy warmth and sunshine today!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

