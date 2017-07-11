Isolated showers and storms this afternoon and evening, especially areas east of I-75.

Look for highs in the low 90s. Heat indices will approach 100°.

Sunday is also looking hot, with a few more thunderstorms during the afternoon. Rain coverage will still remain around 30%.

Check live Tampa Bay radar

WTSP meteorologists on Facebook: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

WTSP meteorologists on Twitter: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

Stay up to date with the weather with our free WTSP app

© 2018 WTSP