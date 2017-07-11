A few isolated and scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and into the evening. These will be mainly inland. Otherwise, look for partly cloudy skies with a high near 91, with a heat index near 100.

Sunday will see similar midday and afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 90s.

Next week, it's daily scattered storms with highs in the low 90s.

