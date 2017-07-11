All eyes are on the tropics with three hurricanes currently building strength in the Atlantic. Fortunately for us in Tampa Bay, none of those systems look to pose a threat to us.

Our week will start off with partly sunny skies today. There will be a small chance for a few isolated showers this morning. As temperatures warm through the morning the sea breeze will begin to develop, but with a southwesterly flow in place, most of the rain that develops along that sea breeze will push east of Tampa Bay relatively quickly. Overall, the chance of rain in Tampa Bay today is only 30%.

Meanwhile, temperatures will climb to around 90° this afternoon.

There will be a small chance for a few isolated showers and storms this evening, but any rain will likely dissipate by 9pm. Skies will remain variably cloudy overnight as temperatures return to the upper 70s Tuesday morning.

TROPICS: Hurricane Florence is expected to continue to gather strength as it approaches the Carolina coast this week. It is currently forecast to be a Category 4 Hurricane with winds of 140 mph when it makes landfall near the South Carolina/North Carolina border Thursday night. Hurricane preparations need to be started for areas in an around the forecast cone. Elsewhere in the Atlantic we are tracking Hurricane Isaac and Hurricane Helene, both of which do not pose any threat to Tampa Bay.

