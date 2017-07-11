A ridge of high pressure will slide in from the Atlantic over the next couple of days and bring with is relatively stable and dry air for the near term. Our Monday will start with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the the upper 70s. As the drier air moves in the sunshine will will remain through a majority of the day allow temperatures to quickly warm into the low 90s this afternoon. While a few late afternoon and evening storms will be possible the chance for rain is only 30%.

MARINE FORECAST: Winds on the water today will be out of the southeast and the shift to the southwest around 10 knots. Seas will be at 2 feet or less with a light chop on the bay and inland waters. The UV index today is at 11.

A few scattered storms could linger into the first half of the overnight, but most of the rain will dissipate before midnight. Skies will become mostly clear overnight with low temperatures in the upper 70s.

A stretch of heat and sunshine will lead us into the weekend with high temperatures climbing to near 93° each day through the weekend.

Have a great Wednesday!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

Check live Tampa Bay radar

WTSP meteorologists on Facebook: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

WTSP meteorologists on Twitter: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

Stay up to date with the weather with our free WTSP app

© 2018 WTSP