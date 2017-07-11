Tropical moisture will continue to build over Tampa Bay as we head into Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy early this morning, but as we head toward lunch tiime scattered showers will begin to develop. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered across the entire area through the afternoon and into the first half of the overnight. High temperatures today will be in the mid-upper 80s.

Meanwhile,the area of low pressure getting its act together over the Yucatan Peninsula continues to show signs of development and will become a subtropical or tropical depression as it moves north through the Gulf of Mexico over the next couple of days. The center of the storm is forecast to track through the central Gulf and stay west of Tampa Bay. While the center of the storm will be west of our area widespread rain with tropical downpours will be likely through the Memorial Day weekend. This heavy rain on top of the frequent rain that the area has seen over the last couple of weeks will result in the possibilty of stream and river flooding. Some flash flooding will also be possible in localized areas. An additional 3-5" of rain is expected with some places potentially recieving a little more.

Until the system actually forms there is still a fair amount of uncertainty in exactly where the system will track and how long its associated rain will hang around. If the track shifts to the west we will see less rainfall and allow for at least a few peeks of sun into Memorial Day.

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

WTSP meteorologists on Facebook: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

WTSP meteorologists on Twitter: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

Stay up to date with the weather with our free WTSP app

© 2018 WTSP