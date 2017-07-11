Tropical Storm Gordon will continue to track northwest through the Gulf of Mexico today and could become a Category 1 hurricane before it makes landfall on the central Gulf Coast late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Showers and storms associated with Gordon will begin to move away from Tampa Bay this morning. Cloud cover will be a little slower to clear out, but expect the sunshine to return from southeast to northwest through the second part of the morning into the early afternoon hours.

We will return to a typical summertime pattern with scattered showers and storms developing through the afternoon and lasting into the evening. Meanwhile, temperatures will peak around 90°.

Scattered showers and storms will die down through this evening and give way to partly cloudy skies into early Wednesday morning.

The rest of the week will see typical summer time weather with around a 50% chance of scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great Tuesday!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

Check live Tampa Bay radar

WTSP meteorologists on Facebook: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

WTSP meteorologists on Twitter: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

Stay up to date with the weather with our free WTSP app

A Twitter List by 10NewsWTSP

© 2018 WTSP