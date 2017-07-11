Tropical moisture will filter into the state all this week, bringing widespread rain chances to the Tampa Bay area for the next several days.

Rainfall totals across the state will range from 2-5" through the week. This will be largely beneficial rain, helping to reduce drought conditions, but some localized flooding will be possible.

The National Hurricane Center is keeping in eye on this system, and there is a 30-40% chance of this developing into a Tropical Depression. Regardless of whether this happens or not, the impact on our forecast remains the same: a lot of rain.

Highs remain in the 70s today.

