Good evening! I'm Meteorologist Ashley Batey. Have the umbrellas handy this week!

Showers and isolated storms are in the forecast all this week. There will be breaks, but don't expect to see a lot in the way of sunshine.

Highs remain in the low to mid 80s, and cumulative rainfall totals for the week will be between 2-4" with some totals as much as 5".

