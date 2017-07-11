We set a new record high today of 93 breaking the old record of 92 degrees set in 1959. There is a small rain chance this evening, but that small chance ends after 9 p.m. and we will be rain free but muggy overnight. In fact, we set a record warm low temperatue this morning of 78, the old record was 75. Wednesday morning's record is the same and the low looks to be around 77 so another record likely will fall.

Wednesday afternoon will continue to be hot and mainly dry with only a 10% rain chance. The record high Wednesday is 93 set back in 1990. We will be very close to that temperature.

By Saturday the chance of rain will also increase to around 30 percent and highs will drop back to the upper 80s.

Check live Tampa Bay radar

WTSP meteorologists on Facebook: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

WTSP meteorologists on Twitter: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

Stay up to date with the weather with our free WTSP app

A Twitter List by 10NewsWTSP

© 2018 WTSP