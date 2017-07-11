High pressure centered near Bermuda will remain the dominant weather feature as we head into the weekend and that will provide ample sunshine and more record heat. Our Friday will start off with some cloud cover left over from overnight storms, but that will give way to mostly sunny skies that will hang around for a majority of the day.

Temperatures will start into the mid-upper 70s and quickly warm with sunny skies. By lunch time temperatures will be around 90 degrees before they eventually peak at 93° this afternoon. Dew points in the low-middle 70s will keep the humidity relatively high which will in turn put heat indices up around 100°.

A small chance for a few isolated showers and storms will develop after 4pm and then drift to the northwest through the evening. By 9pm most of the rain will begin to clear out.

The weekend will bring near record heat. The record high temperature for both Saturday and Sunday is 93°. Plan on plenty of sunshine through the weekend with only a 20% chance of a couple afternoon storms.

Have a great Friday and stay cool this weekend!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

