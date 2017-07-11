We tied the record high yesterday with 92 degrees. Today, we'll likely do it again. Look for sunshine with only a 20 percent chance of a late afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Our high will be near 92 degrees. The record high for today is also 92 degrees set in 1959.

The heat will stick around for the first half of the week until high temperatures drop back into the mid-upper 80s on Thursday. By Saturday the chance of rain will also increase to around 40 percent.

