I'm tracking showers and storms at around a 40% coverage for the evening hours. Storms will mostly end by around 9-10 p.m.

The overnight hours look mostly clear and calm with low temperatures in the upper 70s. The warmth and sunshine will continue through the rest of the week with around a 30 percent chance of rain each day. High temperatures will remain in the low 90s.

Check live Tampa Bay radar

WTSP meteorologists on Facebook: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

WTSP meteorologists on Twitter: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

Stay up to date with the weather with our free WTSP app

© 2018 WTSP