Showers and storms move northwest to southeast today from the Gulf and then inland. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances continue this evening until a bit after sunset and then mainly dry overnight. Our low will fall into the mid 70s.

MARINE FORECAST: Winds on the water today will be out of the west-northwest around 10 knots. Seas will be at 1-2' with a light chop on the bay and inland waters. The red tide's highest concentrations are south of Tampa Bay.

- Meteorologist Ric Kearbey

