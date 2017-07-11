Happy Sunday! I'm 10News meteorologist Ric Kearbey watching an approaching cold front that will combine to bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms today.

Look for mostly cloudy skies today with a high in the mid 80s. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon, but much of the day will be dry.

Next week looks mainly dry with highs near 90 degrees each day.

