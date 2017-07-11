Good evening! I'm Meteorologist Ashley Batey tracking a few showers inland for the remainder of the evening. These showers will continue to move east tonight and out of our area late.

Look for overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70°.

Monday starts muggy, but humidity comes down as we head into the afternoon and remains tolerable this week. However, that does mean increasing afternoon temperatures, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90° all this week.

