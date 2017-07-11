An unseasonably moist pattern has set up across the Southeast, bringing above normal rainfall to many locations including us in Tampa Bay.

While we will start the day with mainly dry conditions. Scattered showers and storms will begin to develop near the coast later this morning.

More widespread showers and storms will develop across the entire region into the afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid-upper 80s.

The showers and thunderstorms will gradually die down this evening and give way to variably cloudy skies overnight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

A 50 percent chance for scattered afternoon storms will continue each day this week until finally a break in the pattern arrives for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will have high temperatures in the low 90s with only a 40 percent chance for a few afternoon storms.

Have a great Tuesday!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

