Storms with heavy rain hung around the coast through much of the overnight dropping more than two inches of rain in many places. The widespread rainfall will dissipate through sunrise, but begin to redevelop and push inland through the second half of the morning and through the afternoon. Skies will otherwise be partly sunny as temperatures warm to near 90 degrees this afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms will mainly be east of I-75 late this afternoon into this evening and then quickly dissipate by sunset. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with a few coastal showers and storms developing toward dawn.

Drier air will arrive with a new ridge of high pressure later this week. The chance of rain for the rest of the week will be between 20-30% with high temperatures in the low 90s.

Have a great Monday!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

