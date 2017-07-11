A weak cold front will move into the area Thursday afternoon, but it won't change the weather too much. We will see a few showers, but the best chance of rain will be 30% north of I-4. The Tampa area will only see a 20% rain chance and even less toward Sarasota. Temperatures will remain warm with near record highs in the low 90s.

Slightly drier and slightly cooler air arrives Sunday knocking our temps back down in to the mid 80s. Much better ain chances arrive Tuesday into Wednesday.

