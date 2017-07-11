Good evening! Another warm, but not terribly muggy, evening is on the way tonight. Temperatures this evening remain in the low 80s before eventually dropping into the upper 60s by early tomorrow morning.

Wednesday looks hot and dry, similar to Tuesday, with afternoon highs near 90°.

Expect rain chances to return this weekend, with isolated shower chances beginning Saturday.

