Abundant tropical moisture over Tampa Bay remains as we make into the holiday weekend. Our Friday will start off with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-upper 70s. By lunch time a few isolated showers or storms will be possible, but the chance of rain will stay relatively low through the first half of the afternoon. By 4pm the chance of rain will increase to around 60% as scattered storms develop and move across the area through this evening. High temperatures today will be around 90°.

MARINE FORECAST: Winds will start out of the east and then shift to the southeast this afternoon from 5-15 knots. Seas will be at 2 feet or less with a moderate chop on the bay and inland waters.

This evening the storms will gradually dissipate and leave mostly clear conditions into Saturday morning. The Labor Weekend will feature similar to what we have seen most of this week with decent conditions in the morning and scattered storms developing through the afternoon.

A tropical wave in the northeastern Caribbean will track to the west-northwest over the weekend and be over south Florida on Labor Day. This will bring a higher chance of rain to south Florida on Labor Day, but our weather should be unaffected at this point. As the wave continues to track northwest it will bring us more widespread tropical rains into the day on Tuesday. The system is then forecast to continue to move to the northwest through the Gulf of Mexico, potentially developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm as it moves away from Tampa Bay through the second half of next week. We will continue to monitor the development of this system over the next several days.

Have a great Friday and enjoy your Labor Day Weekend!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

