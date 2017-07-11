All eyes are on Subtropical Storm Alberto this weekend as rain and thunderstorm chances will be on the increase.

For today, look for mostly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The high will reach into the low 80s.

Sunday will see cloudy skies with 80% chances of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong and some could be severe. The high will be in the low to mid 80s.

Memorial Day on Monday will bring a 60% rain and storm chance and a high in the mid 80s.

Widespread rain totals will reach 3-4 inches but there could be some 4-8" localized rain totals bringing a threat of flash flooding.

