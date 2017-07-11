Drier air was around for much of the day on Wednesday and it will hang around long enough to get us started on Thursday as well. This will provide sunshine through the first half of the day which will allow temperatures to get a quick jump on the day. In the meantime, an area of disturbed weather and elevated moisture over the Bahamas will be making its was to the west. By this afternoon this will be moving across the southern part of the Florida and increase the chance for scattered showers and storms. That chance of rain will be around 30% for the Tampa Bay area and looks most likely south of the I-4 corridor.

Temperatures will remain on the hot side again today with highs in the low 90s this afternoon. The showers and storms that develop through the afternoon will begin to dissipate through this evening and leave partly cloudy skies for most of the overnight. Friday will start off with mostly sunny skies once again before 20% chance of a few isolated showers or storms develops for the afternoon.

Have a great Thursday!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

Check live Tampa Bay radar

WTSP meteorologists on Facebook: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

WTSP meteorologists on Twitter: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

Stay up to date with the weather with our free WTSP app

A Twitter List by 10NewsWTSP

© 2018 WTSP