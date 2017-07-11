An area of dry air has set up over Tampa Bay and this will continue to provide plenty of sunshine through the majority of the day.

While the upper levels of the atmosphere have dried out, there is still plenty of moisture at the surface. This surface moisture will result in a few scattered showers and storms to develop off of the heat of the day.

The chance of rain today is around 40 percent. Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy through the afternoon with highs around 93°.

Tonight will be mostly clear and calm with low temperatures in the upper 70s. The warmth and sunshine will continue through the rest of the week with only a 30 percent chance of rain each day. High temperatures will remain in the low 90s.

Have a great Tuesday!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

