Sunday will start out dry for most of Tampa Bay. Isolated to scattered storms will develop during the midday and afternoon with a few evening showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, look for partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 90s.

Next week, it's daily scattered storms with highs in the low 90s.

Check live Tampa Bay radar

WTSP meteorologists on Facebook: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

WTSP meteorologists on Twitter: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

Stay up to date with the weather with our free WTSP app

A Twitter List by 10NewsWTSP

© 2018 WTSP