Today starts off with sunshine but will have showers and storms through the afternoon and evening. The chance of rain will be around 80% with the best chance along and west of I-75. Highs will reach the low 90s with heat index values near 100 degrees.

Sunday will also start off with sunshine with increasing chances for showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. The chance of rain Sunday will be around 50%. Highs will reach the low 90s with heat index values near 100 degrees.

Have a great Saturday!

- Meteorologist Ric Kearbey

