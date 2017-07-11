It'll be another hot day, but a push or moisture from the northeast will bring a chance for a least a couple scattered showers or thunderstorms. Our Tuesday will start off with mostly sunny skies, but as temperatures begin to warm cloud will quickly begin to build and eventually produce a few scattered showers and storms through the afternoon. The chance of rain today will be around 30% with most of the rain beginning to wind down by 6pm.

Meanwhile, it'll be another unseasonably hot day with temperatures peaking in the low-middle 90s this afternoon. Heat indices will be up around 100°.

Tonight will be partly cloudy as temperatures return to the middle 70s early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will feature slightly cooler temperatures, but highs will remain above normal in the low 90s. The normal high temperature for early October is 87°.

Have a great Tuesday!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

