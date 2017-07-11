An area of high pressure, that has been situated off the coast of the Southeast, will now begin to move across the Florida and into the eastern Gulf of Mexico today. This will provide plenty of sunshine this morning. Providing a southwesterly wind the sea breeze will fire up around lunch time and then quickly push inland producing a 30% chance for scattered showers and storms across the entire region.

Temperatures Thursday morning will start off in the upper 70s and then quickly warm into the low 90s this afternoon. Aside from the small chance of rain skies will be partly cloudy today.

MARINE FORECAST: Winds will start out of the southwest and then shift to the west from 5-10 knots. Seas will be at 2 feet or less with a light chop on the bay and inland waters. The UV index today is 11.

Of the few storms that develop this afternoon a few will hang around through early this evening and then quickly give way to partly cloudy skies for most of the night. Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 70s.

There will remain a small chance of an isolated shower or two Friday afternoon, but overall conditions look very nice as we wrap up the week. As we head through the weekend, however, the chance of rain will increase to 40% once again for both Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great Thursday!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

Check live Tampa Bay radar

WTSP meteorologists on Facebook: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

WTSP meteorologists on Twitter: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

Stay up to date with the weather with our free WTSP app

© 2018 WTSP