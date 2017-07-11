The same area of high pressure that has been responsible for the sunshine and heat this week will remain in control as we round out the week. Temperatures will quickly warm out of the 60s this morning around Tampa Bay and climb to near 90 degree this afternoon. Skies will start with plenty of sunshine and develop a few clouds into the afternoon.

BEACH AND BOATING: Winds on the water today will start out of the east and shift to the north around 10 knots. Expect 2' seas with only a light chop on the bay and inland waters. The water temperature is around 79°. The UV index today is 10.

Friday will be a lot like each day this week as temperatures return to near 90 degrees, but through the day the area of high pressure will begin to loosen its grip over the area. This will allow moisture to begin to creep in from the south which will result in the chance for a few scattered afternoon showers and storms over the weekend. Sunday will bring the best chance of rain as an upper level low pressure system develops in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Right now the chance of rain on Saturday is 30% and 40% on Sunday.

