The recent wave of unseasonably hot conditions will continue for yet another day. High temperatures the last couple of days have peaked at 96° and today will be right in that same range. Plan on abundant sunshine through the majority of the day as temperatures spike in the middle 90s this afternoon. Today's record high temperature is 94° which we will likely tie, if not break.

Relatively dry air in the upper levels of the atmosphere will keep rain chances low today and if anything does develop it would be relatively isolated and short-lived.

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight as temperatures gradually cool into the mid-upper 70s early Thursday morning. A quick passing wavy of energy will bring a slightly better chance for a few afternoon storms on Thursday, but most of the area will still remain dry. High temperatures will remain in the middle 90s.

Have a great Wednesday

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

